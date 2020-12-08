Kinetic Appoints New Marketing Manager

Kinetic, the specialists in innovative Out of Home (OOH) communications for brands,has announced the promotion of Ciara Gibney as its new Marketing Manager, effective November 2020.

In her new role, Ciara will be responsible for implementing Kinetic’s external digital communications strategy, utilising the latest market and industry trends. Working closely with senior management, she will take an active role in the company’s overall communications strategy and will utilise her traditional, digital marketing and social media skills to actively engage with key audiences and brands.

Ciara joined the Kinetic team in 2016 as an operations executive, where she developed her skills in traditional and digital marketing. She was promoted to Senior Account Executive on the marketing team in 2019.

Andrew Sinclair, Managing Director at Kinetic said “I am delighted to announce Ciara Gibney’s promotion to Marketing Manager. Ciara has played a central role on the marketing team for the past two years and having worked with Kinetic for over four years, this promotion marks a natural progression in her career. Under Ciara’s guidance, the marketing team will focus on expanding Kinetic’s reach with our global offices and clients, with a specific focus on digital.”

Ciara holds a degree in Marketing, Digital Media and Cloud Computing from Dublin Business School.