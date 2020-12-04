MCCP Wins Grand Prix at Research Excellence Awards 2020

MCCP picked up the Grand Prix at the annual Research Excellence Awards which were held online today.

MCCP scooped three awards in total, including the Grand Prix, for its impressive ‘Insight Shaping National Public Health Communications Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic’. As part of the win MCCP was also awarded a coveted speaker platform at the 2021 ESOMAR Conference.

Other winners included RED C Research which picked up two awards and Core Research which also won two awards. B&A, meanwhile, also picked up an award while the annual student LePere Award went to Nick Murray, from Waterford Institute of Technology. A full list of winners is below.

Organised by the Marketing Society, the annual awards were held online due to the ongoing pandemic. Now in their 12th year, the Awards, continue to recognise the importance of research, while also providing a unique platform from which to showcase the transformative impact that data can and does have on marketing and customer experience strategies. Barnardo’s is once again the annual charity beneficiary of the Awards.

The judging panel for the Marketing Society of Ireland Research Excellence Awards 2020 comprised of Judging Chair, Elaine Malcolm, Lecturer at the UCD Michael Smurfit Business School; Paul Loughrey, Head of Insights at RTE; Ian McGrath, Marketing Media and Communications Consultant; Jackie Conway; Insights and Planning Manager, An Post; Aoife Sadlier, Global Innovation Marketing Manager Tullamore DEW at William Grant & Sons and Valda Boardman, Managing Director, VBPR a Marketing Network Group Company.

According to Deirdre Wafer, Chair of the Marketing Society of Ireland: “The importance of research has been central to the society from its very foundation 50 years ago. The Research Excellence Awards continues to be one of the highlights of our yearly events programme for both members and indeed the wider marketing communications sector. This year marks our first virtual ceremony as we, like many other organisations, have adapted and innovated in response to the current pandemic. Once again this year, the standard of entries and our winners today highlights the important and fundamental role that research, insights and data play in developing and implementing strategic and ground-breaking marketing campaigns that connect with audiences in a meaningful way that ultimately drive business goals and objectives. I would encourage everyone to register to hear from our winners at our Research Excellence Showcase in January. Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our esteemed judging panel and our sponsors for their support and of course congratulate all of todays’ winners.”

And the Winners are………

Advertising and Advertising Media Research, sponsored by DMG Media Ireland

Radio 1 Fights Back – Proving that emotionally connected listeners drive advertising impact

RED C Research & Marketing Limited

RTÉ Radio One

Brand Development & Strategy

Trócaire: Bringing Overseas Charity Closer To Home

Core Research

Trócaire

Public Policy & Social Research

Insight Shaping National Public Health Communication Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic

MCCP

Department of Health

Customer Experience Research

Softening the Blow

Behaviour & Attitudes

Three

Product Innovation and NPD Research, sponsored by Exterion Media

Thumb Powered Pensions

Core Research

KBC Ireland

Analytic Impact

Checking the Financial Health of the Nation: The Bank of Ireland Financial Wellbeing Index

RED C Research & Marketing Limited

Bank of Ireland

COVID19 And Its Implications For Brand Growth

Insight Shaping National Public Health Communications Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic

MCCP

Department of Health

Grand Prix 2020, sponsored by AIMRO

Insight Shaping National Public Health Communications Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic

MCCP

Department of Health