Virgin Media Solutions Rolls Out In-Programme Promotion Platform for Brands

Lidl Ireland will be the first brand to use Virgin Media Solution’s In Programme Promotion (IPP) when the retailer launches a new Christmas competition on Virgin Media One next Monday, December 7.

IPP’s offers advertisers the premium opportunity to engage viewers with promotional branding and video opportunities while they are watching a TV programme. From still graphics, to video content, IPP can be branded to deliver key messages to engaged audiences in a non-intrusive and non-skippable format according to Virgin Media Solutions.

Lidl will be using the platform by bringing the Lidl Elf to life on screen and giving viewers the chance to take part in a Christmas competition which will run for one week on Virgin Media One. Once viewers see the Lidl Elf pop up on their screens during various programming, they text Elf to the number provided on the screen to enter the competition.

According to Sorcha Brady, brand partmerships Manager, Virgin Media Solutions: “Pixel Power specialises in software-defined virtualized play out solutions with integrated graphics and branding for broadcasters like ourselves in order to deliver content to multiple platforms. This software will help deliver content and bring our clients brands to life in an even more engaging way. What a fantastic offering to now add to our opportunities portfolio. It is great to have partnered with Lidl on this media first, we are excited to see it play out across Virgin Media One.”