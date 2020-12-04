Elverys Taps The Indie List for New Christmas Campaign

The first big creative campaign created by members of The Indie List has been launched by the sports retailer Elvery’s. Called Jack’s Letter, the Christmas campaign tells the story of a nine year-old boy called Jack who has missed out on a lot of sport this year due to lockdown restrictions. In his letter to Santa, he remains determined that 2021 will be a better year for him.

The ad was created by Bren O’Flaherty and Rubberduck after Elverys approached The Indie List in September. Set up by Úna Herlihy and Peter McPartlin, The Indie List is a talent-management platform that introduces businesses with a specific problem or need to the best of independent talent in the communications and e-commerce sector.

Having settled on Rubberduck and O’Flaherty, Elverys asked them for a TV ad that was Christmassy, had the feel-good factor and if possible feature brand ambassadors and their exclusive product line.

Credits:

Brought together by the Indie List

Creative: Brendan O’Flaherty

Client: Intersport Elverys

Production company: Rubberduck

Directors: Ben Colwell & Conor Ryan

Producer: Jenni Barry Duke

DOP: Miguel Angel

Production Designer: Ellie Lowney

VFX: Raygun

Colour: Moving Picture Company

Colourist: Peter Oppersdorff