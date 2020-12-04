As Vaccine Hopes Rise, Consumer Sentiment Softens in Latest B&A Research

This latest wave of the B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer was conducted from 15th – 28th October and consumer confidence stood at –71, which is a slight softening in negativity compared to –77 in September. The latest figures also suggest a softening in personal income concerns and an improvement in ability to save, albeit both measures remain at very low levels (-24 and -12 respectively).

The latest figures also suggest a softening in personal income concerns and an improvement in ability to save, albeit both measures remain at very low levels (-24 and -12 respectively).

Attitudes towards the value of personal assets and spending have remained relatively stable however.

Given the timing of the research the most obvious factor fuelling the softening in consumer negativity is the positive developments in a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, until a vaccine is widely available choppy waters lie ahead for consumer confidence.

Survey results are based on a sample of 981 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing on this wave was conducted via B&A’s online omnibus.

For more details and the full report or more information, please contact Anita Mullan: anita@banda.ie