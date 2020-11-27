Tim Griffiths Leaves OMD After 15 Years at the Helm

Tim Griffiths, the managing director of media agency OMD, has stepped down from the role to pursue other interests.

Griffiths had been with the Omnicom-owned agency for the last 15 years and has played a key role in its growth. Prior to joining OMD, he was managing director of the IPG-owned Initiative.

According to Griffiths: “I have decided to leave Omnicom Media Group after 15 years as Managing Director. In that time, I am very proud to have been at the forefront of a team that has grown from seven (people) to a business that today has over 130 professionals and is one of the leading organisations in its field. It has been an honour to work with many of Ireland’s leading advertisers across all categories, as well as being a member of the IAPI board for seven years and championing the cause of social entrepreneurship in Ireland. Having been 15 years at OMG/OMD and a few years as Managing Director of Initiative before that, the time is right for me to seek out new challenges, that have been formulating in my mind for some time. I look forward to pursuing the many exciting opportunities in front of me. I wish all the team at Omnicom Media Group and the OMD team in particular, every success in the future and will follow their progress with great interest and pride going forward.”

In a letter to staff and clients, CEO Jason Nebenzahl, said “Tim has been an exceptionally important part of our growth, from a fledgling business born in 2005, to the dynamic one which we have evolved into today. Tim has fostered countless relationships with both clients and media partners, and, both through his role in Omnicom Media Group, and through his contribution to IAPI, has been a key figure in the evolution of our industry in Ireland. Crucially, he has always prioritised the staff within our business, caring for their personal development and well-being, as much as their professional advancement.”