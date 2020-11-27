Participants Needed for The Big Entertainment Quiz in Aid of Focus Ireland

Packed.House will be hosting “The Big Entertainment Quiz of the Year’ to raise vital funds for Focus Ireland next Thursday, December 3 at 4pm.

The online quiz will be hosted on a private YouTube link and entrants have to register to take part. The quiz is open to media agencies and media owners and movies editor at Entertainment.ie Brian Lloyd will be testing entrants knowledge on movies, general knowledge and entertainment.

Tickets are €10 each and all funds will go directly to Focus Ireland.

Prizes include weekend staycations with thanks to Select Hotels, meal kits, vouchers plus lots more. There will be a prize for first, second and third and spot prizes throughout!

To take part in The Big Entertainment Quiz, click HERE