Another Door Opens for Thinkhouse with Global Campaign for Jameson Whiskey

The Dublin-based agency Thinkhouse has rolled out a new global social and digital campaign for Jameson Whiskey, the agency’s first major global campaign for the iconic brand since it won the Jameson account following an international pitch in May 2020.

Called Another Door Opens, the global social content campaign is to support Jameson Whiskey’s trade partners around the world as they deal with lockdown and prepare for opening up again. The campaign has already launched in Australia and South Africa with messaging tailored to reflect local government guidelines. In Australia the creative was supported by an on trade activation whereby Jameson Whiskey bought customers their first round at the bar, supporting bar owners whose businesses were closed during lockdown.

“Many variables are at play when we consider globally what is happening, and so it would be wrong to have a film that just explicitly tries to celebrate reopening in a classic jubilant style. Instead, we show a new sense of perspective, a reawakening of the importance of the bar trade in our community, and a recognition that things have changed. Through connection and human interaction we deliver a film that captures this, with a nuanced and optimistic feel.” Says Fiona Curtin, global planning & comms director, Jameson Whiskey, Irish Distillers.

Led by Thinkhouse, with collaborations from studios around the world, scenes for the ad were shot in Dublin, South Africa, New York, New Delhi, London, Australia as well as the Jameson Whiskey Distillery in Midleton. Music for the ad is ‘Giants’ by Irish artist Dermot Kennedy, friend of the brand and award winning Irish musician.

The campaign is supported by local trade activations and an online photo-journalism series with AnOther magazine where bars in Sydney, Jakarta and London shared their stories of bars reopening their doors to a new world.

According to Dave Byrne, head of creative, Thinkhouse: “It’s been over 12 years since Thinkhouse launched an In-house film production studio for social and digital content. Our innovative, efficient and effective production model is a welcome alternative from the old-school agency models. For this ad we engaged with local production studios in various cities around the world and worked with them, safely and under our creative vision, via an online platform. In addition to that, our team also shot locally in Dublin and Cork before editing in house and with Windmill Lane. Without needless air miles, this carbon-low production model allowed us to capture footage and scenes in seven different countries before editing and producing the final version locally in Dublin. This is another demonstration of our agency’s non-conventional approach to new marketing models that are built on digital innovation, sustainability, diversity and collaboration.”

