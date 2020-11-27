Shortlist for Marketing Society’s Research Excellence Awards Announced

The Marketing Society of Ireland has announced the shortlist for the 12th annual Marketing Research Excellence Awards. Once again, this year the shortlist represents the leading Irish firms in the research sector.
Red C, Opinions, Ipsos MRBI and Core Research are each shortlisted in three categories. Behaviour and Attitudes and MCCP are nominated twice while Empathy Research, Kantar, Spark and W5 are also recognised as part of the 2020 shortlist.
A new category this year, ‘Covid19 and its implications for brand growth’ proved to be highly competitive with some insightful and powerful submissions with Opinions, MCCP and Kantar making the final shortlist which is detailed below. The Grand Prix will also be chosen from the winners on the day. Last year’s Grand Prix winner was B&A.
According to Deirdre Wafer, chairperson of the Marketing Society of Ireland: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all those shortlisted for this year’s awards. Year on year the calibre and standard of the work submitted continues to rise which is testament to the excellence of the research sector in Ireland. The Grand Priz winner will obtain a speaking slot at next year’s Congress further recognition of the world-class research & insights community in Ireland. Our first virtual awards ceremony is set to be a special event with some interactive surprises for guests along the way. I would encourage all to register and joins us in celebrating the importance of insightful data and research and the vital role it plays in driving brands forward”.
The winners will be announced at the Marketing Society of Ireland’s first virtual awards ceremony on Friday December 4th, 2020. This special event will be hosted by actor and comedian Alan Shortt and will also include a special 50th anniversary address from the Society’s chairperson Deirdre Wafer.
To register to attend the 12th annual Marketing Society Research Excellence Awards visit marketingsociety.ie
2020 Research Excellence Awards Full Shortlist
Advertising and Advertising Media Research
Storytelling for a new generation
Behaviour & Attitudes
Barry’s Tea
Radio 1 Fights Back – Proving that emotionally connected listeners drive advertising impact
RED C Research & Marketing Limited
RTÉ Radio One
Don’t ignore the signs – a killer hiding in plain sight
Ipsos MRBI
Irish Heart Foundation & Novartis
Brand Development & Strategy
We Got Beef: Growing Irish Beef Exports Across Europe
Empathy Research
Bord Bía
Trócaire: Bringing Overseas Charity Closer To Home
Core Research
Trócaire
A Lesson in Engaging With Young Audiences
Ipsos MRBI
RTÉ
Public Policy & Social Research
Connecting the Cocooned
Core Research
Health Service Executive HSE
Sustainable Nudges in Irish Farming
Opinions
Bord Bia
Insight Shaping National Public Health Communication Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic
MCCP
Department of Health
Customer Experience Research
Softening the Blow
Behaviour & Attitudes
Three
The New Journey Starts Here: Paving the way to a safer journey through a pandemic
Red C Research & Marketing Limited
daa
Irish Water voice of the customer programme
W5
Irish Water
Product Innovation and NPD Research
Oh Me, Oh Migraine – Describing The Indescribable
Ipsos MRBI
Novartis Ireland
Exploring the Future of Adult Beverages: A Global Perspective
Opinions
Bord Bia
Thumb Powered Pensions
Core Research
KBC Ireland
Analytic Impact
PTSB: From MI to Me – Bringing Value Based Segmentation to Life
Spark Market Research
PTSB
Checking the Financial Health of the Nation: The Bank of Ireland Financial Wellbeing Index
RED C Research & Marketing Limited
Bank of Ireland
COVID19 And Its Implications For Brand Growth
Supporting Covid-19 Strategy for the Irish Food and Drink Industry: A Global Insight Programme
Opinions
Bord Bia
Insight Shaping National Public Health Communications Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic
MCCP
Department of Health
The Power of Insights in Driving Domestic Tourism Recovery
Kantar
Failte Ireland