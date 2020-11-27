Shortlist for Marketing Society’s Research Excellence Awards Announced

The Marketing Society of Ireland has announced the shortlist for the 12th annual Marketing Research Excellence Awards. Once again, this year the shortlist represents the leading Irish firms in the research sector.

Red C, Opinions, Ipsos MRBI and Core Research are each shortlisted in three categories. Behaviour and Attitudes and MCCP are nominated twice while Empathy Research, Kantar, Spark and W5 are also recognised as part of the 2020 shortlist.

A new category this year, ‘Covid19 and its implications for brand growth’ proved to be highly competitive with some insightful and powerful submissions with Opinions, MCCP and Kantar making the final shortlist which is detailed below. The Grand Prix will also be chosen from the winners on the day. Last year’s Grand Prix winner was B&A.

According to Deirdre Wafer, chairperson of the Marketing Society of Ireland: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all those shortlisted for this year’s awards. Year on year the calibre and standard of the work submitted continues to rise which is testament to the excellence of the research sector in Ireland. The Grand Priz winner will obtain a speaking slot at next year’s Congress further recognition of the world-class research & insights community in Ireland. Our first virtual awards ceremony is set to be a special event with some interactive surprises for guests along the way. I would encourage all to register and joins us in celebrating the importance of insightful data and research and the vital role it plays in driving brands forward”.

The winners will be announced at the Marketing Society of Ireland’s first virtual awards ceremony on Friday December 4th, 2020. This special event will be hosted by actor and comedian Alan Shortt and will also include a special 50th anniversary address from the Society’s chairperson Deirdre Wafer.

2020 Research Excellence Awards Full Shortlist

Advertising and Advertising Media Research

Storytelling for a new generation

Behaviour & Attitudes

Barry’s Tea

Radio 1 Fights Back – Proving that emotionally connected listeners drive advertising impact

RED C Research & Marketing Limited

RTÉ Radio One

Don’t ignore the signs – a killer hiding in plain sight

Ipsos MRBI

Irish Heart Foundation & Novartis

Brand Development & Strategy

We Got Beef: Growing Irish Beef Exports Across Europe

Empathy Research

Bord Bía

Trócaire: Bringing Overseas Charity Closer To Home

Core Research

Trócaire

A Lesson in Engaging With Young Audiences

Ipsos MRBI

RTÉ

Public Policy & Social Research

Connecting the Cocooned

Core Research

Health Service Executive HSE

Sustainable Nudges in Irish Farming

Opinions

Bord Bia

Insight Shaping National Public Health Communication Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic

MCCP

Department of Health

Customer Experience Research

Softening the Blow

Behaviour & Attitudes

Three

The New Journey Starts Here: Paving the way to a safer journey through a pandemic

Red C Research & Marketing Limited

daa

Irish Water voice of the customer programme

W5

Irish Water

Product Innovation and NPD Research

Oh Me, Oh Migraine – Describing The Indescribable

Ipsos MRBI

Novartis Ireland

Exploring the Future of Adult Beverages: A Global Perspective

Opinions

Bord Bia

Thumb Powered Pensions

Core Research

KBC Ireland

Analytic Impact

PTSB: From MI to Me – Bringing Value Based Segmentation to Life

Spark Market Research

PTSB

Checking the Financial Health of the Nation: The Bank of Ireland Financial Wellbeing Index

RED C Research & Marketing Limited

Bank of Ireland

COVID19 And Its Implications For Brand Growth

Supporting Covid-19 Strategy for the Irish Food and Drink Industry: A Global Insight Programme

Opinions

Bord Bia

Insight Shaping National Public Health Communications Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic

MCCP

Department of Health

The Power of Insights in Driving Domestic Tourism Recovery

Kantar

Failte Ireland