The Marketing Institute to Serve Up Camile Thai for Breakfast

Daniel Greene, head of marketing and Caoimhe O’Reilly, head of strategy with Camile Thai will be the guest speakers at the forthcoming Marketing Breakfast webinar series which is hosted by the Marketing Institute and sponsored by MCCP.

The pair will discuss how understanding the evolution of consumer behaviour has been core to the Camile strategy from the earliest conception of the business idea. They will also discuss the booming home delivery sector where there has been a number of exciting developments, including the likes of cloud kitchens, robotic chefs, and drone deliveries.

Operating from 35 locations in Ireland and the UK, Camile Thai was founded by Brody Sweeney, the former founder and owner of the O’Brien’s Sandwich chain.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, November 5 at 10am and is free to attend for members of the Marketing Institute. Non-members will pay €10. To register CLICK HERE