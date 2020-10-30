Javelin and Keogh’s Crisps Team Up with Final Year TU Tallaght Students

The final year advertising and marketing students at TU Tallaght have teamed up with Javelin and Keoghs on their final year marketing project.

The students were briefed via a Zoom call this week and they will work on the brief for the next six months and present back to Javelin and Keoghs next April. Included in their brief is a full creative approach, market research and a multi-channel media plan. The students will have access to mentors at Javelin across creative, account handlers, media and digital planning.

According to Richard Marles, marketing manager, Keogh’s: “ It is a pleasure to be able to collaborate with the up and coming talent at TU Dublin. The students have already shown real promise and a real passion for marketing. It’s excellent to see this kind of home grown talent being nurtured in Ireland, and we look forward to seeing the ideas that the team can generate when given free rein to get creative with our brand.”

Trish Medcalf, Course Leader of the Advertising and Marketing Communications degree added; “Students on the Advertising and Marketing Communications degree at TU Dublin in Tallaght have been very fortunate to work with Aoife Hofler, Media Director at Javelin for five years now. Being given the opportunity to work with agency experts on a real brief from clients like Keogh’s equips them with many key skills, which can be readily applied in the workplace when they graduate. As well as the usual skills, this year’s students can add remote working to their portfolio.”