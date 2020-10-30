Reach’s Joanne McGreevy appointed Vice President at News Media Europe

Joanne McGreevy, marketplace publisher at Reach Ireland has joined the Brussels-based trade association News Media Europe as Vice President.

News Media Europe (NME) is the voice of some 2,500 European news brands, representing the interests of producers of news content across all platforms, including publishers, TV, radio and online.

McGreevy brings 30 years of media experience to NME and was recently appointed Marketplace Publisher for Ireland after a period of transformation at Reach, which publishes the Irish Mirror, RSVP magazine, Dublin Live, Cork Beo and Belfast Live in Ireland.

Over the last eight years she has been responsible for developing this strategy in the Irish business and during this period, it has created a strong digital portfolio while still maintaining robust market share positions in terms of the traditional print newspaper markets.

McGreevy joins the CEO of NewsBrands Ireland, Ann-Marie Lenihan, who is on the board of News Media Europe, as the only Ireland representatives in the organisation.

Commenting on McGreevy’s appointment to the presidency of the association, Wout van Wijk, Executive Director of News Media Europe said: “Joanne joins News Media Europe at a crucial time as we’re looking to cement the future of the European press in the digital era.

“In particular, her experience with digital news products will be of tremendous value for our work on securing a sustainable future for journalism and we very much look forward to working with her”.

“Our industry is collaborating more than ever, working together to put journalism back at the heart of the conversation, where opinions are being formed and where information is trusted. Media needs to be recognising and explaining trends that matter to how we live and exploring opportunities for growth and I look forward to working with News Media Europe, representing Irish media, Reach and our industry as a whole, to do just that,” says McGreevy.