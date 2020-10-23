TBWA\Dublin Rolls Out New HSE Campaign for Flu Virus

While Covid-19 continues to dominate headlines nationwide, the flu season has already started and to remind people to get the flu vaccine, the HSE has launched a new cross-platform advertising campaign which was created by TBWA\Dublin.

The campaign is aimed at parents of children between 2 and 12 as children carry the flu virus in their system longer than adults, and are at risk of serious illness if they get it. . This is the first time that children in Ireland have been offered the free flu vaccine which is administered via a nasal spray and is available from GPs and pharmacists nationwide.

Featuring animation from Digital Beast, the campaign makes use of multiple media formats to broadcast this message, appearing across TV, radio, digital display, press, and social.

According to Niamh McDermott, account director at TBWA\ Dublin: “Working with the HSE, we developed a simple papercut look and feel that was brought to life by the creative team in Digital Beast. We hope that the simple nature of the animation will really resonate with the public and boost uptake of such an important vaccine”.

Darina Carr, programmes and campaigns lead with the HSE adds: “We are launching a new campaign for a nasal flu vaccine never before offered by the HSE and in a very challenging year. We hope it will decrease the burden of flu on families and our health services. The challenge that we gave TBWA and Digital Beast was not a small one. We wanted something that introduced and explained something complex in a really simple and engaging way and we’re thrilled with the results.”

Credits:

HSE

Head of Programmes and Campaign, Aghna Harte

Programmes & Campaigns Lead, Darina Carr

TBWA\ Dublin

CEO, Deirdre Waldron

Account Director, Niamh McDermott

Account Executive, Alex Lloyd

Head of Art, Niall Staines

Art Director, Kyle Schouw

Copywriter, Niall McDonnell

Finished Artist, Zoltan Kuti

Senior Strategist, Shane Kelly

Producer, Kate McEvoy

Production



Sound, Dean Jones (Raygun)

Animation, Conor McIntyre (Digital Beast)