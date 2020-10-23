IAB Ireland to Host Webinar on Engaging with Consumers

‘Engaging Your Consumers in a Time of Change,’ is the theme of the next IAB Ireland Connect H2 webinar which will take place on November 5.

As part of the free-to-attend online event, IAB Ireland has lined up a number of speakers who will provide a wide range of insights into the world of digital marketing and communications.

Shazia Ginai, CEO, Neuro-Insight will look at the impact of context on advertising response, she will share neuro-based research on consumer’s subconscious response to advertising and demonstrate how advertisers can maximise advertising response by using creative that taps into the context of news sites.

With COVID affecting changes in consumer behaviour Jonny Protheroe, Head of Market Insights, Google UK and Ireland will share the latest Think with Google research on “Making Sense of the Messy Middle of Purchase Decisions”

With measurement being the number one priority for IAB Ireland’s Brand Council, Phil Sumner, Global Media Insight Director, Teads, will share IAB Europe’s Digital Advertising Effectiveness Measurement Framework alongside practical case studies of brands using the framework to track the performance of their digital campaigns.

Meanwhile, Sara Eslami, Associate Director, Red C Research will present Wave 2 of IAB Ireland’s Digital Audio research, “Listen up Ireland 2020”, which tracks the growth and changes in user consumption.

The conference will close with a panel discussion on advertising measurement and effectiveness and provide attendees with the opportunity to address their questions to our presenters.

“As we focus on 2021 and beyond, digital’s role in the media mix is becoming increasingly important in our much changed working/home lives. IAB Ireland’s recent partnership with Enterprise Ireland in a Masterclass for SMEs has enabled our members to assist small businesses to activate digital advertising. The agenda for Connect H2, informed by our brand council, with its focus on advertising effectiveness and measurement will deliver actionable take outs to Ireland’s larger advertisers and their brands” said Suzanne McElligott, CEO, IAB Ireland.

