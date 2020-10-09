Wolfgang Founder Alan Coleman to Address AAI eCommerce Webinar

With online spending powering ahead during the first six months of 2020, Alan Coleman, the founder and CEO of Wolfgang Digital will be outlining the key e-commerce trends in Ireland on an AAI-hosted webinar which will take place on Tuesday, October 20 at 10.00am.

By July 2020, e-commerce in Ireland had seen four year’s growth in the space of just four months and many experts reckon that this trend will into 2021 and beyond.

Alan Coleman is one of the country’s top digital specialists and Wolfgang has won numerous Irish and international awards for its search and social campaigns for a broad range of blue-chip clients.

To register for this event click HERE