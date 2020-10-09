The Public House Chairs Clash Between Ireland and Slovakia

The Public House was the agency behind Paddy Power’s sponsorship of the Republic of Ireland versus Slovakia game which saw the former crash out in a nail-biting penalty shoot-out with the hosts.

Unfortunately due to the closed doors at football games there has been a lack of fans and atmosphere so, according to the agency, “the idea was created to represent our fans in the form of the chairs in the empty stadium giving them Irish personalities and the standard irreverent wit that goes with it. The sponsorship appeared in TV and social formats with 12 separate executions based on the various outcomes of the match – both positive and negative.”

According to associate creative director, Dillon McKenna: “Paddy Power wanted to inject some life into the broadcast given no fans would be in attendance. We wanted to nod to the unique circumstances around Covid, but not dwell on them – hence the talking chairs. We had accounted for the different outcomes of the game. Unfortunately two of those outcomes were a penalty shootout, and Northern Ireland qualifying over us. So a bad result for Ireland, but a good one for forward planning.”

Paul Mallon, head of brand marketing, Ireland and Horse Racing, Paddy Power, adds: “We wanted to demonstrate our support for the team, whilst also acknowledging this is not your run-of-the-mill qualifier. The sponsorship stings represented the perfect opportunity to do so.”

CREDITS:

Creative Director: Colin Hart

Associate Creative Director: Dillon McKenna

Copywriter: Jack Walsh

Managing Director: Catrióna Campbell

Account Director: Sarah-Lee Saunders

Account Manager: Robyn Claffey

Strategy Director: Sarah Walsh