The Brill Building & Huskies Win Big at Kinsale Shark Awards 2020

In the Company of Huskies, The Brill Building, Motherland, Nine Yards and Red Hot Creative were among the Irish winners at the recent Kinsale Shark Awards 2020.

In the Company of Huskies was awarded an international shark for BelonG To ‘Remember the Rainbow’ initiative. It also picked up two sharks for Nissan in the Irish section at the Kinsale Shark Awards 2020.

“Winning any award is always a great achievement, and we are exceptionally honoured to win an international award’ says Damian Hanley, creative director, Huskies. “I would like to thank everyone involved in the projects, especially our clients and the teams at Huskies that are passionate about creating innovative work that genuinely connects with people.”

Meanwhile The Brill Building, the agency set up by former DDFH&B head of creative Roisin Keown made an impressive debut at the awards, bagging three sharks for The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t and its work for Breakthrough Cancer Research.

Elsewhere, two pieces of work were awarded a Grand Prix. Droga5 and Biscuit both picked up one a piece for ‘Don’t Get Sidetracked. Get Setapp’, while and ‘Sculpt Rebrand’ by Common Curiousity won in Design.

Postproduction Company of the Year was awarded to Electric Theatre Collective for their 2 Gold wins, 2 Silvers, 4 Bronzes and 2 shortlisted pieces. In Film, one Gold was awarded to Elvis for ‘Crème Egg EATertainment’ for Cadbury Crème Egg.

Five Golds in Film Craft went to Biscuit Filmworks who won two for Setapp, Electric Theatre Collective for IKEA ‘Silence the Critics’ Paddington Pictures for Leica ‘Like the Night’ and The Mill for Deka Investments ‘Kiss’

Golds in Film Craft Animation were awarded to Presence for Medicins Sans Frontieres ‘Give Me Hope’ and to Electric Theatre Collective for IKEA ‘Silence the Critics’

The one Digital Gold went to Zulu Alpha Kilo for ‘#Pausetoremember’.

No Golds were awarded in Print/Outdoor, but a Silver went to the BBC Ireland for ‘Your Present Has A Past’ for BBC NI/iPlayer.

In the ‘Best New’ awards, The Sweetspot in Germany entered their best new talent and scooped Best New Director with Nicolas Bori, Best New DOP with Martin Ludwig and Best New Sound Designer with Johanna Roth.

Best New Music Composer was awarded to Sam Foster of Foster & Foster Music in London, and Raquel Caro Nunez from Film Akademie won Best New Editor.

A full list of all this year’s winners is available HERE