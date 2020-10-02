Virgin Media Television’s Red Hot Creative wins Kinsale Shark Award

Red Hot Creative, Virgin Media Television’s in-house advertising agency, has won a bronze award in the Film Craft Section for Writing / Idea at this year’s Kinsale Shark Awards.

You Know Who I Am, produced for TAM Ireland in association with Irish TV broadcasters, was devised to promote the power of TV advertising in a nationwide campaign.

The ad pays affectionate tribute to some of the most iconic and unforgettable TV commercials from major national and international advertisers who have grown their brands on television.

According to Deirdre Macklin, head of marketing & Red Hot Creative at Virgin Media Television: “We are delighted to receive recognition from the Kinsale Sharks for our work on the ad for TAM Ireland. A campaign promoting the power of TV advertising had to evoke everything that celebrates our medium as a big brand builder and through a brilliant execution by the team at Red Hot and an expertly crafted script from our lead advertising producer, Jonathan Henderson, this ad did just that.”