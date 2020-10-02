Media Awards 2020 to Be Livestreamed on October 22nd

The Media Awards 2020 will be livestreamed on Thursday October 22 at 4pm. The Awards will be hosted by the well-known TV presenter and business journalist Richard Curran.

Join us for a celebration of Irish Media and congratulate the winners AND a few surprises!

A total of 286 entries were received from a broad range of media agencies, media owners and brands. The shortlist was published at the end of February and can be viewed HERE http://www.mediaawards.ie/shortlist-2020/

As a reflection of the work done by the Irish media Industry since the onset of the pandemic, the organisers have introduced a special one-off category called The Covid-19 Response Award which will showcase exceptional campaigns that were delivered to respond to Covid 19. The category is free to enter but entrants have an option to donate €25 to The Advertising Benevolent Society (TABS), the charity partner of the annual Media Awards which provides much-needed services to former and current employees in the advertising and media industry.

The judging panel for the 2020 Media Awards was chaired by media industry veteran Peter McPartlin and a total of 35 Irish and international judges were involved in the process which culminated in several days of face-to-face presentations to different judging panels.

“As the 2020 Awards jury Chair, I’m delighted that despite all of the roadblocks that this year has put up, the best of the Irish Media Industry are getting the recognition they deserve. So much effort has gone into the work that we will see at the awards ceremony and the quality shows us that our industry will rise to the challenges we see ahead of us,” says McPartlin.

Now in their 11th year, the Awards are sponsored by Platinum Partner DMG Media Ireland and Gold Partners RTÉ Media Sales, Dublin Airport Media Sales and The Business Post.

The Awards were scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 12 in the RDS in Dublin but were cancelled following engagement with the various stakeholders as the country prepared to enter lockdown due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Register to attend the Awards online at www.mediaawards.ie