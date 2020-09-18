Sunday Times to Publish Supplements in Support of Covid Hit Irish SMEs





The Sunday Times will publish the first in a two-part series of supplements this weekend aimed at Irish SMEs with advice and tips about managing their businesses through the pandemic.

Published in collaboration with Ireland Together, a non-profit group of professionals and entrepreneurs, the Sunday Times SME supplement will report on a wide range of topics including finance, grant aid from Government and other state agencies, selling online and staffing issues. The second report in the series will be published on Sunday, October 4.

According to Linda Daly, editor of The Sunday Times SME Supplement: “The small and medium business sector is the backbone of Ireland. Unfortunately, it is also the sector most at risk from the Coronavirus fallout. While large firms and corporations can absorb the financial shock of the lockdown, some of the smaller, more unique businesses with a more modest footprint are the ones that will suffer most. Ironically, these are often the outfits with the most interesting backstories and in order to continue fulfilling unique local needs, small businesses need support. Our supplement is designed to help SMEs weather this storm of uncertainty.”