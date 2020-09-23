Emer Lawn Appointed New MD of Starcom

Emer Lawn has been appointed managing director of the Starcom, part of Core, Ireland’s largest marketing communications company.

Lawn has been deputy managing director of the agency since 2019 and she replaces Geoff McGrath who will now focus on growing Core’s full-service offering and its wider transformation agenda.

Lawn will work alongside fellow Starcom board directors Aisling O’Sullivan and Anna Doyle in growing the media agency which boasts a string of blue-chip clients like AIB, the National Lottery, Musgrave, Heineken Ireland, An Post and Intersnack.

Lawn joined Starcom in August of last year as deputy MD. Prior to this she worked for Mediaworks and the digital agency Radical and played a key role in the development of Core’s social media offering across the different agencies.

She also led team that won the Grand Prix at the 2018 Media Awards and the Social Media Agency of the Year three years in a row. In 2017, Emer was recognised as a finalist for the IAPI Doyenne, and she acts as a communications advisor to Quercus, a ‘women in business’ group for director-level women who excel in their fields.

“This year has taught us the importance of the work we do in the communications industry and how critical it will be in the country’s recovery. I am fully committed to strengthening our team and our client partnerships, as alongside some of Ireland’s most iconic and loved businesses and brands, we work to offer the right support through the challenges we all face ahead. It is with huge excitement and pride that I take on this next chapter in Starcom’s evolution,” says Lawn.

According to Geoff McGrath:“Emer’s vision of what the next chapter of Starcom looks like is very exciting. She brings with her a proven track record of helping to drive businesses forward. I am incredibly proud of Starcom and all that we have achieved and know that Emer is the perfect person to lead Starcom into the future.”