Marketing Society Set to Launch New Mentoring Programme

As part of its 50th anniversary programme of initiatives and in response to the ongoing challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Marketing Society is to launch a new Mentoring Programme at a virtual event next Wednesday, September 24th.

As part of the initiative the Marketing Society has invited a panel of experts to discuss mentoring and the benefits it can have for businesses and their owners. The panel includes Morgan Cummins, director of recruitment and coaching at TalentHub, who will discuss the power that positive mentoring can have on professional career development as well as creating that essential work-life balance. Cummins will also examine the importance of adopting a ‘learn and development’ approach to any mentoring relationship to ensure that both mentors and mentorees benefit in their careers as a direct result of taking part in the programme.

In addition, Cummins will be joined by a panel of leading industry experts including Orlaith Blaney, chief communications & marketing officer Ervia; Brian Corish, digital transformation consultant & VC investor and Colin Lewis, chief marketing officer, Officer OpenJaw Techologies.

According to Deirdre Wafer, Marketing Society of Ireland, Chairperson: “Over the last five decades networking has always been at the heart of The Marketing Society and is very much valued by all our members. More than ever in the current crisis colleagues and industry associates are seeking out support and guidance and it really feels like the optimum time for the society to launch its first ever members ‘Mentoring Programme’. In the early stages of the pandemic we reached out to our members to really understand the challenges on the ground and quickly developed ‘The Community Circle’ virtual event series to address these concerns. However, we felt we could do more and I am delighted that we are now rolling out a bespoke ‘Mentoring Programme’. If I could take this opportunity to encourage members to get involved in this unique programme and experience the benefits for themselves”.

