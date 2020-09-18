iProspect Ireland Wins at Festival of Media Global Awards

iProspect Ireland has picked up two awards at this year’s Festival of Media awards for their work with Aer Lingus. The M&M Global Awards reward the very best work in international media and marketing and are open to brands, media owners, agencies and adtech companies around the world.

iProspect picked up the awards for its ‘Flying High with Aer Lingus | Taking Dynamic to New Heights’ campaign which won in both the Tourism & Travel and the Effectiveness award categories.

According to Keith Lacy, MD of iProspect: “This is such a fantastic win for the team, it’s acknowledgement and recognition of the fact that the work we do is world class. We’re forging a path towards a new standard in digital performance here in Dublin. Which is only made possible with a great team and great clients.”

“The awards recognised the journey we’ve been on together with Aer Lingus over the last couple of years. The journey to make Aer Lingus the most personalised and relevant brand in the market. No easy task when there’s literally millions of route and ticket type combinations across 18 markets. But the pioneering dynamic solution powered by AI and Machine Learning we’ve developed across display, search and social has delivered world class results and real business impact,” he adds.