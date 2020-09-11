TAMI Award Winners to be Unveiled at Special Online Event on September 30th

TAM Ireland will launch the results of its latest tracker study of Irish consumer behaviour alongside the winners of its annual TAMI awards at a special online webinar that will take place on Wednesday, September at 12pm.

The results of “Where are we on this journey? The Reopening Ireland Study” will be presented during the webinar and the event will provide planning insights into the purchasing intent of Irish consumers and their viewing behaviour ahead of Q4 2020. Attendees will also see what agencies and brands came out on top at this year’s TAMI Awards, with six winners to be announced on the day.

The event will run for 70 minutes in total and will include “lightening talks” from a panel of speakers which will be announced over the coming weeks.

To attend the event CLICK HERE