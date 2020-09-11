eir Rolls Out New Campaign to Promote Faster Broadband Offering

Telecommunications company eir has launched a new nationwide multi-platform campaign called “The End of Ordinary” to promote its Gigabit Fibre Broadband offering.
Created by The Tenth Man, the innovative campaign has bold ambition, with all elements filmed in camera and sped up in post to run ten times faster, “mirroring the speed of the product and the eir proposition Let’s Make Possible,” according to eir.
The Tenth Man worked with production company Antidote and award-winning director Alan Masferrer to bring ‘The End of Ordinary’ to life.
The ad centres around a female character, who moves elegantly from a home into breathtaking and fantastical scenes filled with vibrancy. First up, the lead character features at the centre of a spinning mirrored zoetrope, and from there, we quickly move through sequences that weave in light, movement and sound design, proving the product benefits of speed, reliability and connection, with a VO contextualising the fast-moving creative for the viewer. The energetic track was created and produced by Jack Colleran and R.Kitt in a collaboration between the two talented Irish artists.
According to Richard Seabrooke, executive creative director, The Tenth Man: “The challenge from eir was simple – in a saturated market, create a unique campaign as innovative and impactful as the product, which runs at ten times the speed of conventional broadband. With that in mind, we set out to create a campaign that runs ten times the speed of conventional advertising. We filmed at one tenth the speed of real time, speeding the footage up once we brought it all together at the end. Working with an incredible team, we experimented with all types of in-camera techniques to illustrate the interplay between the actress/dancer who had to perform at the slower rate, and the fibre light as it accelerates through the various studio and real world scenes.”
Seabrooke adds: “With no reference points for what had gone before, the campaign was a leap of faith for eir. Even on set, it was hard to understand how it would all come together without the need to resort to digital effects or other trickery. Seeing it come together was incredible, and we’re thrilled to see everything play out as vibrant and dynamic as we ever hoped.”
Credits:
Client: eir
Agency: The Tenth Man
Agency CEO: Ken Robertson
Executive Creative Director: Richard Seabrooke
Strategy: Anna Burzlaff
Head of Content: Sarah Coffey
Art Director: Ciarán Doyle
Head of Creative: Derek Doyle
Lead Designer: Kevin Toner
Head of Film: Ian Downes
Account Director: Flora Dalton
Agency Producer: Ellen Bennett
Account Executive: Jules Murphy
Photographer: Derek Doyle
Music: Jack Colleran & R.Kitt
Production Company: Antidote
Director: Alan Masferrer
Executive Producer: Andrew Freedman
Executive Producer: Ken Wardrop
Lead Producer: Adrià Paituví
Director of Photography: Kename Onoyama
Post House: Raygun
Editor: Carlos Font Clos
Post Production Supervisor: Jen Connolly
Sound: Dean Jones
Sound Design: Simone Grattarola
eir CEO: Carolan Lennon
eir Managing Director: Susan Brady
eir Marketing Director: Oisín Masterson
eir Head of Marketing: Terri Harcourt
eir Communications Manager: Jason Farrell