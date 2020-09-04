Majority of Consumers Want Advertisers to Behave Sustainably

New research carried out by B&A as part of its support for the The Great Reset shows that 90% of the Irish public believe that the advertising industry should encourage people to behave more sustainably while 82% believe that businesses that are navigating out of the pandemic need to do their part for the environment. In addition, 59% of consumers agree that the Covid-19 crisis has positioned business for a Great Reset that puts people and planets needs first.

The research comes ahead of the launch of The Great Reset in Ireland and an online discussion which will take place on September 10 during which the results of the research will be revealed and speakers will talk about the need for the wider marketing communications to embrace more sustainable practices in all areas of their marketing communications.

“This research clearly highlights the opportunity to tap into the broader ‘movement for change’ across different facets of society. People are in a reflective mood, and will be for a while, and engaging with a socially compelling, yet realistic stance is likely to prove fruitful. The reality of the harsh economic climate must be acknowledged and the ‘Reset’ needs to factor the latter in to ensure broader appeal outside of the converted,” says Luke Reaper, managing director of B&A..

Supported by IAPI, The Great Reset has received considerable support from a large number of agencies and individuals in Ireland including Thinkhouse, Havas, GroupM, Folk Wunderman Thompson, Honey + Buzz, Gibney Communications, B&A, PHD, Havas and McCann Dublin.

To sign-up for the event on September 10 click HERE