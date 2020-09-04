Cinemas Expect Major Pick-Up with New Bond Movie Release

With the movie world preparing itself for the latest James Bond release, No Time to Die, some 91% of cinemas are now open for business around the country.

The release follows on from the success of Tenet, which opened earlier this week. Taking in over €500,000 in the first few days, most cinemas reported the movie was a sell-out, despite multiple screenings every day with overall cinema admissions growing 53% week-on-week.

As the first major Hollywood tentpole to hit the big screen since the current pandemic, Tenet even fared better internationally than expected, making in excess of $53m worldwide, including $7.1m in the UK and $5 million from IMAX theatres (248 screens in 38 markets), against its $200 million budget.