B&A Research Suggests Pubs & Restaurants Need to Radically Reimagine Their Businesses

As Ireland slowly emerges from lockdown and the re-opening of pubs hogs the headlines, B&A examines some of the challenges and opportunities faced by key sectors in the economy in its latest Shaping Ireland’s Future report.

As pubs and restaurants open up across Ireland, we’re looking at the wider context of eating, drinking and social occasions.

We’re not in quite as much hurry as we might have thought to get back to the pub. 37% have either been back or plan to go to in the next 4 weeks. For restaurants, the figure rises to 45%. But within this rapidly changing landscape, where do the opportunities lie for restaurants, bars and food and drink brands?

Opportunity 1: Shape the shifting landscape

Lockdown and re-opening of bars and restaurants has radically shaken up our experience of socialising, eating and drinking.

The boundaries of what businesses are offering are blurring

Bars becoming quasi restaurants.

Restaurants becoming takeaways.

Bars becoming off license/delivery services.

Supermarkets offering significantly more ‘food to go’.

New occasions are emerging

Gourmet takeaways from high end restaurants.

Cocktail delivery/kit making in home.

Meal kits for easy assembly dinners.

The pub crawl.

There are significant opportunities for brands that can adapt and differentiate in this changing landscape. But what is delivered, the competitive set, the service experience may all be very different.

Opportunity 2: Win at home

Even as pubs and restaurants open back up, the in-home occasion for eating/drinking/socialising will continue to be significant.

And we’re seeing new sub-types of home occasions starting to emerge as home becomes more consequential.

‘Elevated’ home entertaining: with fancy value-adds you wouldn’t normally expect (professional cocktails, restaurant quality meals).

'Blended' home entertaining: before/after the pub/restaurant to lengthen the night.

'Hassle-free' home entertaining: with takeaway/meal box kits for ease.

Finding ways to deliver and engage ‘at home’ is a business opportunity for all brands.

Opportunity 3: Re-imagine the bar occasion

Those who’ve been back to the pub are struggling with the socially distanced pub occasion

We’re unsure of how to behave, looking horizontally (at others) and vertically (at management) for guidance.

We’re struggling to find the sweet spot between relaxed enough to have fun, but not too relaxed to socially distance.

Many of our favourite aspects aren’t in play (the bar, the dance floor).

For the post-Covid bar experience to work it needs to be re-imagined.

Important to focus on what can be achieved safely under the current guidelines – and building a satisfying experience around that.

Opportunity 4: Master the ‘blended’ journey

In a new world of ‘time slots’ for bars and restaurants, the pre and post drinks occasions will become much more important. This is how consumers see their ‘journeys’ unfolding.

How can brands join up their offering across the various stages of the journey?

Opportunity 5: Know your target

While 30% of us are planning to visit a pub in the next 4 weeks, certain customers are more up for it than others

Desire to visit the pub skews towards bars with a core target from different demographics will have to work much harder to convince them that the bar is safe, enjoyable place to be at the moment.

