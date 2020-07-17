In collaboration with the HSE, TBWA\Dublin has launched a campaign to promote the new Covid Tracker app.

With over 1.3m downloads, the app has proved to be a big success in the battle to track and trace the spread of Covid-19. As part of the HSE campaign, the agency created a suite of assets, including broadcast, digital and local press.

According to Paula Kelly, head of client services: “As with every piece of creative work we produce for the HSE, we’re very much aware of its life-saving potential. So we’re not just professionally invested in its quality; it’s personal to us too. So we’re especially proud to have played a small part in the instant success of the Covid Tracker app’s launch.”

Fildema Browne, head of programmes and campaigns adds: “Ireland’s response to this app has been fantastic; over 35% of the population over 16 have downloaded it, and it’s by far the most successful launch of a COVID contact tracing app globally. Thank you to everyone for their support. If you know someone who is curious about it, please spread the word and maybe even give them a quick tutorial. The more people who use the app, the more people we can protect.”

Credits:

TBWA\Dublin

CEO, Deirdre Waldron

Account Director, Niamh Mc Dermott

Account Executive, Alex Lloyd

Head of Art, Niall Staines

Senior Copywriter, Niall Mc Donnell

Design, Joe Collins

Senior Producer, Alex Cullen

Production, Piranha Bar