Marketing Network Urges People to Get Real Post Lockdown

With many leading medical professionals expressing their concern about some of the more recent statistics to emerge from the daily Covid-19 briefings, the Dublin-based Marketing Network Group has created a poweful campaign urging people to be mindful of the social distancing regulations and to remain careful in their social interactions now that lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

“Marketing Network developed a campaign this week which we are promoting on ourr own social media channels following the recent news this week. The agency felt very strongly about the need to emphasise public awareness around Covid-19 and for every citizen to understand the impact of their actions. The purpose of the ‘Get Real’ campaign is to support healthcare workers through driving action around personal responsibility,” says Kieran Killeen, MD of Marketing Network?