Richard Carr Appointed as MD of Accenture Interactive

Richard Car has been appointed as managing director of Accenture Interactive in Ireland and CEO of Rothco, which was acquired by Accenture in 2018.

Carr has been an integral part of the Rothco leadership team for the past 17 years and has been central to the growth of the agency in both the Irish and international markets in recent years.

In addition to Carr’s appointment, the current CEO of Rothco, Patrick Hickey, will be come executive chairman of Accenture Interactive while one of the agency’s co-founders, Paul Hughes will retire from the agency business to concentrate on his career as an accomplished and well-known artist.

According to Patrick Hickey: “As a business we have had tremendous success, locally and globally, over the last few years and I look forward to continue working with Richard, and our entire senior management team, to provide our clients with the best campaigns and experiences. As one of our original founders, I’d like say a special thank you to Paul Hughes for the rich heritage he helped us to create over the last 25 years. Paul’s vision, creativity and energy has been instrumental in our journey to becoming the becoming the agency and more importantly the people that we are today. I have learned so much from him over the years and wish him the very best as he puts his energy into his already very successful art career.”

“We’re delighted that Richard has taken on the opportunity to lead our Accenture Interactive business in Ireland. He has extensive experience of the creative sector and a superb track record in delivering truly powerful campaigns and experiences for our clients and their customers. I look forward to working with Richard and his team over the months ahead, as he transitions into his new role and continues to drive the success of Accenture Interactive in Ireland,” adds Alastair Blair, country manager, Accenture.

Speaking about stepping away from the agency world, Paul Hughes says “it has been such a joy for me to see Rothco expand to the scale it is today. I’ve loved working with some utterly amazing people in Smithfield to deliver incredibly powerful campaigns with our clients both in Ireland and around the world, and I’m excited to see this momentum continue into the future. I’ve been painting for over 35 years and looking forward to shifting my focus fully into my art from my studio in Blackrock, Dublin from the end of the year.”