Irish TV Adspend Hits a High of €249.7m in 2019

Total advertising spend on TV in 2019 hit €249.70m in 2019, according to the latest figures from TAM Ireland. This is the highest spend in one year since TAM Ireland started to report the commercial revenues for the TV industry and represents a 1% increase on 2018. It also means that the growth in TV advertising spend saw TV hold on to its 23% share of total adspend in the Irish market.

“The increased advertising spend on TV in 2019 demonstrates the power, robustness and agility of this medium throughout a continuously morphing media landscape. The current situation we are in with the COVID 19 pandemic demonstrates the value of TV as a trusted source of News and Information. Television is continuing to deliver on the key pillars of transparency and scale and its proven ability to build brands through mass reach and emotional connection is widely recognised,” says Jill McGrath, CEO TAM Ireland.

Compiled by Guardian Management Accounting on behalf of TAM Ireland, the figures include spot, sponsorship, product placement, AFP and broadcaster VOD revenue.

Looking at 2020, TAM Ireland points out that TV viewership in Ireland continues to perform well. April viewing for all Adults is up 12% year on year. Much of this viewing is driven by the trust people have in the medium of TV An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s broadcast on RTE One and Virgin Media One (17th March @21.00) was the biggest TV event of the last ten years with a combined average audience of 1.83m.

TAM Ireland data also shows that the average Irish adult watched 3 hours and 16 minutes of TV every day in April with 84% of this viewing to live (as broadcast) TV and 16% of viewing time-shifted. (April 2020 Avg. mins viewed).