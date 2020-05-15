Orlando Wood to Speak at Free IAB Connect Online Conference

The annual IAB Connect conference- which will take place on Wednesday June 17th will now take place online between 2.00pm and 4.00pm. The event is free to attend.

The virtual conference will be divided into two sessions and the theme of the first one is “Let’s Talk Digital Creative” and will feature Orlando Wood, Chief Innovation Officer, System1 and author of best-selling and highly acclaimed book Lemon (IPA, 2019). Wood will share research that focuses on the importance of ‘right brain’ features in online advertising.

Following Wood’s presentation, Ger Roe, Publicis Dublin, Megan Cassidy of Lovin Media Group and Megan O’Riordan, Rothco will be part of a panel discussion that will discuss digital creative. The panel will be moderated by Suzanne McElligott, CEO of IAB Ireland.

The second session, entitled “Keep Calm and Carry On” will address the current Covid-19 crisis and look at how the digital advertising industry can navigate its way out of the crisis.

As part of this session, Richard Colwell, Chief Executive, Red C Research will share Red C’s analysis and advice to brands to keep talking to consumers during the Covid-19 crisis. He will also share some feedback on the insights from campaigns, which have displayed improved emotional impact due to greater exposure and attention since lockdown.

Colwell’s presentation will be followed by a panel discussion that will be moderated by Shenda Loughnane, Group MD, Dentsu Aegis Network. The panelists include Aoife Hudson, Kinetic; Conor Barron, An Post; Finian Murphy, Core; Jane McDaid, Thinkhouse and Richard Colwell, Red C Research & Marketing.

The session will finish with a perspective from across the water from Jerry Daykin, Senior Media Director, EMEA, GSK Consumer Healthcare Marketing who leads media for GSK Consumer Healthcare across their EMEA region.

“The agenda for Connect 2020 focuses on the new digital advertising landscape as government restrictions begin to lift and our businesses adapt to the much changed working environment . We are delighted to share new research on the opportunities for digital creative and the latest Irish data on advertising response as well as case studies and insights from thought leaders across our digital advertising industry. All of the content is designed to provide actionable learnings for our industry” commented Suzanne McElligott, CEO, IAB Ireland.

TO register for this free event click HERE