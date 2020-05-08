Dee Waldron & Colm O’Reilly to Talk on Next Advertising Matters Webinar

Deirdre Waldron, CEO of TBWA\Dublin and Colm O’Reilly, CEO of the Business Post will be the guests on the next Advertising Matters webinar which will take place next Wednesday, May 13th at 1pm.

Moderated and facilitated by Stuart Fogarty, the founder of Streamabout and Admatic, regular guests include Siobhan O’Connell, marketing director of Business Plus magazine and John McGee, publisher of IMJ and Adworld.ie. The series is designed to provide insights, ideas, stimulate debate and showcase innovative media, marketing and advertising strategies during the current lockdown. The series is supported by Adworld.ie and IMJ.

A number of leading industry figures, including outgoing MD of Virgin Media Television, Pat Kiely and Mags Nelson, CEO of FM104 & Q102, are scheduled to join the panel discussion over the coming weeks.

The first in the series of Advertising Matters series of webinars kicked off last week with Paul Henderson, CEO of DMG Media Ireland. To see a recording of the proceedings click HERE

To attend the next webinar, guests must register in advance and there is no cost to do so. To register you interest click HERE