EVOKE.ie Rolls Out New Job Marketplace in Conjunction with Jobbio

The DMG Media-owned EVOKE.ie, has partnered with Jobbio.ie to launch a new digital careers marketplace, INSPIRE Careers, that will target the website’s 1.2m monthly female Irish readers.

EVOKE’s business channel, which is called INSPIRE, is a source of support, information and advice for all entrepreneurial Irish women in business, from those starting out on their careers to the more established leaders.

The new job offering is powered by Jobbio’s innovative channel technology which allows job seekers to apply for open roles using new or existing Jobbio profiles. It will also provide employers seeking to fill roles access to its audience. In addition, prospective employers have the option to further increase reach when searching for candidates across the DMG Digital network of 3.3m monthly Irish unique readers including Extra.ie, MailOnline, Rollercoaster.ie, The Irish Daily Mail and The Irish Mail On Sunday.

According to Liz Doyle, commercial manager, EVOKE: “We are delighted to launch INSPIRE Careers in association with Jobbio. This new careers marketplace will provide our highly engaged, intelligent female audience with a premium destination for quality roles and in addition will feature great career content written by the EVOKE Inspire Editorial team. We are always keen to find ways to support women in business. Only in the past month, EVOKE launched a WFH Facebook group to empower our readers to be as productive as possible in this new working environment. Our partnership with Jobbio is further testament to this commitment and we look forward to seeing our readers to find their dream job.”

Stephen Quinn, CEO at Jobbio adds: “We are so excited to welcome EVOKE, part of DMG Media, to our growing list of media partners. For a long time we’ve seen the potential for publishers to use our Jobbio technology to develop a lucrative jobs business and for our companies to reach new talent through their unique audiences. As a site with a predominantly female readership, we see this partnership as a brilliant opportunity for businesses to get their jobs in front of incredibly talented women. With EVOKEs 1.2 million users each month, the potential to tap into a highly engaged female audience is something we’re really excited about.”