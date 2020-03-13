Verve Bags 16 Nominations in APMC Star Awards 2020

The Dublin-based creative agency, Verve has been nominated for 16 Awards for this year’s APMC Star Awards.

The nominations, which were revealed this week, see Verve shortlisted in a variety of categories for campaigns executed on behalf of clients including; Diageo, Coca-Cola, KBC Bank & Hockey Ireland. Within the categories of ‘discipline’ or ‘technique’, Verve have been nominated for Best Innovation for Coca-Cola’s Melodic Wood, Best Use of Experiential for Coca-Cola & Diageo and Best Use of Digital for KBC Bank & Hockey Ireland. Verve also received nominations for Diageo’s Guinness 6 Nations in Best International, Best Sponsorship & Best Integrated Campaign.

Senior Account Manager, Eva McCarthy has also been nominated within the Rising Star category. This is the first year that this accolade will be awarded in recognition of an outstanding achiever under 30.

Ronan Traynor, Founder & MD of Verve said “We are thrilled to have been shortlisted for the client campaigns that demonstrate the depth and scope of the services we offer clients here at Verve. The APMC Star Awards recognise and reward excellence in our industry and we are delighted with our nominations for the 2020 Awards. Fingers crossed for great results next month and that we can go on to compete at a European level with any category winners we might have”.

The AMPC Star Awards will be announced and presented in Venue 35, 35 Dawson Street, Dublin 2 on Thursday, 2nd of April 2020.