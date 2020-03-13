Nicola Murphy joins IRS+ as Head of Brand Development

Nicola Murphy, the former senior marketing manager with Virgin Media Business has joined the media sales house IRS+ as head of brand development.

Murphy is a senior marketing leader with over 15 years’ experience developing and executing brand and marketing strategies in the telco and engineering space. She will be responsible for developing the IRS+ brand and managing its communications strategy while directly contributing to the year on year growth of the business.

“Radio is such a personal media reaching people in their most natural environments. Following on from the launch of the award winning and hugely successful Radio Factory App, I see IRS+ as playing a pivotal role in helping brands shape and deliver their message to a highly captive audience. It’s very exciting to be joining such an innovative, creative team in this dynamic industry and I’m honoured to be a part of it,” she says.

Peter Smyth, CEO adds: “Nicola has the experience we need to further grow our brand in the Irish market while delivering greater value to our customers. We are looking forward to harnessing her expertise in our efforts to better support our existing partners, as well as helping us to grow our business.”