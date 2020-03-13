An Post Launches The Direct Challenge Competition for 2020

An Post, in association with IAPI, has announced details of this year’s direct marketing competition The Direct Challenge.

The competition is open to agencies around the country which are invited to enter by submitting a piece of direct mail that showcases the power of direct marketing This year’s winner will receive a trip to the 2020 Cannes Lions Festival.

Last year’s winner was Publicis Dublin and this year An Post and IAPI have introduced four categories as part of the competition.

An Post has also said that it has put on hold the Smart Marketing Awards for 2020 in order to focus on The Direct Challenge.

The closing date for entries is April 9th and to find out more information go to www.thedirectchallenge.ie