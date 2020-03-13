Cannes Young Lions Shortlist Revealed

The shortlist for this year’s Cannes Young Lions which is organised by IAPI has been published.

This year the competition received a total of 118 entries and this has been whittled down to 45 for the shortlist.

According to IAPI CEO Charley Stoney:“Judging this competition is such a privilege. You get to see first-hand how incredibly talented and resourceful young creatives and marketers are. We are delighted both by the uptake for Cannes Young Lions this year as well as the quality of entries. And, with only 48 hours to respond! I believe the charities we picked this year and the quality of the briefs has brought out the altruism and empathetic nature of everyone concerned.”

Cannes Young Lions shortlisted teams were scheduled to present to their juries on 19, 20 and 23 March but in light of recent developments with regards to COVID 19 and yesterday’s statement from the government these presentations will be rescheduled to a future date.

The charities who have benefitted from the competition are A Lust for Life, VOICE Ireland, and CyberSafeIreland. The sponsors of the Cannes Young Lions include INM, Facebook, Sky, Pull the Trigger, Core, PRII & PRCA, Choose Radio and Smurfit Kappa.

Shortlist

MEDIA (Sponsored by Choose Radio)

Anna Lovatt and Ryan Reid, Carat

Meagan Malone and Patricia Byrne, Carat

Emily Carew and Jack Connolly, Group M

Zsofi Toth and Aarushi Tyagi, Havas Media Ireland

Grainne MacNeice and Blaithin Henehan, OMD Ireland

Mike Dolan and Preksha Mandhyan, UM

Laura Boscolo Todaro and Helen Comerford, Zenith

DIGITAL (Sponsored by Facebook)

Isabel Harvey and Ivona Poljak, BBDO Dublin

Orla Kennedy and Molly Devlin, Boys + Girls

Sacha Noyes and Jessie DeBoe, Boys + Girls

Eva Redmond, Core and Dairiona Ryan, Rothco

Niamh O’Shaughnessy and Amy Hore, Publicis Dublin

Ciara Gilmartin and Lorna Tutty, Rothco

Emma Magill and Kevin Rooney, Verve

YOUNG MARKETERS (Sponsored by Core)

Breege Moyne and Aine Brady, AIB

Lisa Tobin and Lisa McEneaney, Bord Gais Energy

Oisin Hayes and Aoife Bolger, Failte Ireland

Bebhinn Maguire and Karena Twohig, Kinetic Ireland

Cashel McGrath and Shauna Roche, Paddy Power Betfair

Elisa McKenna and Claire Walsh, permanent TSB

Niamh Chambers and Eimear Meehan, Three Ireland

PR (Sponsored by PRII/PRCA)

Aisling O’Brien and Erica Bracken, Edelman

Linda Conway and Laura Connell, Edelman

Hannah Moore and Robert McDowell, Hume Brophy

Orna Clarke and Lughan Deane, Murray Group

Kate Wilkinson and Nicola Halloran, Teneo

Kate Stapleton and Gillian Chapman, Wilson Hartnell PR

FILM (Sponsored by Sky Ireland and Pull the Trigger)

Georgia Stevenson and Sinead Farrelly, BBDO Dublin

Laura Rice and Greg Colley, In the Company of Huskies

Ben Razey and James Edmondson, Javelin

Niamh Ryan, Publicis Dublin and Dean Ryan, JWT Folk

Matthieu Chardon and Sean Timbs, Publicis Dublin

Hannah Gallagher and Adam Kelly, Rothco,

Jack O’Brien and Colm MacMathuna, The Public House

PRINT (Sponsored by INM)

Nicki Meehan and Angela Grishin, BBDO Dublin

Craig Babikian and Seunghyun Kim, BBDO Dublin

Kevin McKay, Ogilvy Dublin and Cian Booth, Boys + Girls

Ben Fraser, Havas Dublin and Helen O’Higgins, JWT Folk

Emmet Heneghan and Steve Clifford, Rothco

Shane O’Hare and Barry Taylor, The Public House

DESIGN (Sponsored by Smurfit Kappa)

Katie Williamson and Kate Finnerty, Bradley Brand & Design

Jessica Walsh and Oisin Scott, Idea Ltd.

Emily Blaney and Nicole McMahon, In the Company of Huskies

Raphael Silva and Rafael Ferla, JWT Folk

Carla Soriani and Aoife Davis, Oliver