Cannes Young Lions Shortlist Revealed

The shortlist for this year’s Cannes Young Lions which is organised by IAPI has been published.
This year the competition received a total of 118 entries and this has been whittled down to 45 for the shortlist.
According to IAPI CEO Charley Stoney:“Judging this competition is such a privilege. You get to see first-hand how incredibly talented and resourceful young creatives and marketers are. We are delighted both by the uptake for Cannes Young Lions this year as well as the quality of entries. And, with only 48 hours to respond! I believe the charities we picked this year and the quality of the briefs has brought out the altruism and empathetic nature of everyone concerned.”
Cannes Young Lions shortlisted teams were scheduled to present to their juries on 19, 20 and 23 March but in light of recent developments with regards to COVID 19 and yesterday’s statement from the government these presentations will be rescheduled to a future date.
The charities who have benefitted from the competition are A Lust for Life, VOICE Ireland, and CyberSafeIreland. The sponsors of the Cannes Young Lions include INM, Facebook, Sky, Pull the Trigger, Core, PRII & PRCA, Choose Radio and Smurfit Kappa.
Shortlist
MEDIA (Sponsored by Choose Radio)
Anna Lovatt and Ryan Reid, Carat
Meagan Malone and Patricia Byrne, Carat
Emily Carew and Jack Connolly, Group M
Zsofi Toth and Aarushi Tyagi, Havas Media Ireland
Grainne MacNeice and Blaithin Henehan, OMD Ireland
Mike Dolan and Preksha Mandhyan, UM
Laura Boscolo Todaro and Helen Comerford, Zenith
DIGITAL (Sponsored by Facebook)
Isabel Harvey and Ivona Poljak, BBDO Dublin
Orla Kennedy and Molly Devlin, Boys + Girls
Sacha Noyes and Jessie DeBoe, Boys + Girls
Eva Redmond, Core and Dairiona Ryan, Rothco
Niamh O’Shaughnessy and Amy Hore, Publicis Dublin
Ciara Gilmartin and Lorna Tutty, Rothco
Emma Magill and Kevin Rooney, Verve
YOUNG MARKETERS (Sponsored by Core)
Breege Moyne and Aine Brady, AIB
Lisa Tobin and Lisa McEneaney, Bord Gais Energy
Oisin Hayes and Aoife Bolger, Failte Ireland
Bebhinn Maguire and Karena Twohig, Kinetic Ireland
Cashel McGrath and Shauna Roche, Paddy Power Betfair
Elisa McKenna and Claire Walsh, permanent TSB
Niamh Chambers and Eimear Meehan, Three Ireland
PR (Sponsored by PRII/PRCA)
Aisling O’Brien and Erica Bracken, Edelman
Linda Conway and Laura Connell, Edelman
Hannah Moore and Robert McDowell, Hume Brophy
Orna Clarke and Lughan Deane, Murray Group
Kate Wilkinson and Nicola Halloran, Teneo
Kate Stapleton and Gillian Chapman, Wilson Hartnell PR
FILM (Sponsored by Sky Ireland and Pull the Trigger)
Georgia Stevenson and Sinead Farrelly, BBDO Dublin
Laura Rice and Greg Colley, In the Company of Huskies
Ben Razey and James Edmondson, Javelin
Niamh Ryan, Publicis Dublin and Dean Ryan, JWT Folk
Matthieu Chardon and Sean Timbs, Publicis Dublin
Hannah Gallagher and Adam Kelly, Rothco,
Jack O’Brien and Colm MacMathuna, The Public House
PRINT (Sponsored by INM)
Nicki Meehan and Angela Grishin, BBDO Dublin
Craig Babikian and Seunghyun Kim, BBDO Dublin
Kevin McKay, Ogilvy Dublin and Cian Booth, Boys + Girls
Ben Fraser, Havas Dublin and Helen O’Higgins, JWT Folk
Emmet Heneghan and Steve Clifford, Rothco
Shane O’Hare and Barry Taylor, The Public House
DESIGN (Sponsored by Smurfit Kappa)
Katie Williamson and Kate Finnerty, Bradley Brand & Design
Jessica Walsh and Oisin Scott, Idea Ltd.
Emily Blaney and Nicole McMahon, In the Company of Huskies
Raphael Silva and Rafael Ferla, JWT Folk
Carla Soriani and Aoife Davis, Oliver