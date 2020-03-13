RollerCoaster.ie Seals Content Partnership With National Maternity Hospital

The DMG Media Ireland-owned parenting website RollerCoaster.ie has entered into a strategic partnership with the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) and The NMH Foundation.

The partnership revolves around the provision of “ relevant, high quality, easy to digest, educational content at multiple points across a patient’s healthcare path – from initial consultation to hospital admission and post-discharge care where appropriate,” according to the publisher.

According to the Master of The National Maternity Hospital, Professor Shane Higgins: “Through our partnership with RollerCoaster.ie and DMG Media, we will be able to innovatively explore new, customised, more efficient ways of communication with our patients, enhancing the capabilities of some of our services offered. As a leading Maternity Hospital in Ireland and a national referral centre for complicated pregnancies, premature and sick babies, our mission is to ensure our patients receive communication in a way, which enables them to disseminate, absorb and digest in their own time and in a user-friendly format.

“Together with The NMH Foundation, we are absolutely delighted to partner with DMG Ireland who are going to help us to create digital content, podcasts and educational videos, which will be used as informational and educational aids. It is our hope that some of our services offered, such as dietary, post-natal and baby-care can be translated into high-quality, educational videos for patient use. “

Commercial manager of RollerCoaster.ie, Liz Doyle adds: “RollerCoaster.ie, part of the DMG Media network is delighted to announce its media partnership with the National Maternity Hospital. We are committed to assisting the hospital with the creation of a suite of materials, which can be used to enhance patient communication. Having recently acquired Rollercoaster.ie, the country’s favourite pregnancy, parenting and family life website, under the DMG Umbrella, we are also excited to integrate the expertise of The NMH, which has a stellar reputation, into the site. Together, we will endeavour to educate, inform and even entertain our readers and users of The NMH services, with written, audio and visual content covering a wide range of subjects, from first level maternity care, to a day in the life of NMH staff members, to life for babies in the NICU, and to the amazing work by the NMH Foundation.”

“The NMH Foundation exists to support the thousands of Mums and babies who need special care at The NMH. Our collaboration with RollerCoaster.ie will allow us to reach out to a greater audience, helping us to further promote our desire to help babies arrive, survive and thrive, while advancing maternal and neonatal care in Ireland,” says Mary O’Donovan, executive and funding director at The National Maternity Hospital Foundation.