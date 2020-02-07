Paddy Power to Sponsor Virgin Media’s UK Racing Coverage for 2020

Bookmaker Paddy Power is to sponsor Virgin Media Television’s UK racing coverage for 2020, including major race festivals like Cheltenham, the Aintree Grand National, Royal Ascot and Epson.

The partnership includes broadcast and digital sponsorship of UK racing coverage on Virgin Media well as live streaming on Virgin Media Player.

According to Sorcha Brady, partnerships manager, Virgin Media Solutions: “We are delighted to secure Paddy Power for the fourth year in a row as our official racing partner. Virgin Media shows the biggest and best horse racing meetings from across the water, 45 race meetings to be broadcast in total this year. Virgin Media One will broadcast the best days of UK horse racing including all four days of the eagerly anticipated Cheltenham Festival in March, the Aintree Grand National in April and the best in flat racing including the Epsom Derby Festival and Royal Ascot. Paddy Power is the perfect fit and we look forward to activating another standout partnership across 2020.”

Paul Mallon, head of brand (Ireland), for Paddy Power adds: “Kids have Christmas; adults have Cheltenham. Since the turn of the new year we’ve experienced brilliant National Hunt racing both at home and in England which sets the pulses racing for a classic Cheltenham Festival this year. Paddy Power wants to be at the heart of the action when it comes to the jumps, and so our partnership with Virgin Media is a critical piece of our long-term strategy to help set a fresh trajectory for the sport of kings.”

The deal was brokered by Core Sponsorship and according to Sarah Geoghegan, senior sponsorship manager, Core Sponsorship, “Paddy Power is the perfect partner for Virgin Media’s racing coverage and we are looking forward to working with Paddy Power to continue to strengthen the Irish interest in the sport through this partnership’’.