Caitlyn Jenner’s Branding Coup for Northside People

Dublin People Group can now count Olympic champion and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner among its 257,140 weekly readers.

Jenner, who appeared in ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’ and ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians, was recently photographed on the set of the hugely popular ‘All Round to Mrs Brown’s’ which was recorded in the BBC’s Glasgow studios.

Jenner posted a photo of herself reading a specially mocked-up edition of Northside People, alongside the show’s creator and star, Brendan O’Carroll, on her Instagram page, which has over 10 million followers.

The story of Jenner’s upcoming cameo on ‘All Round to Mrs Brown’s’ – and the image of her reading the local newspaper – was published by various national media outlets, including RTÉ and the Irish Independent, and was widely shared on social media.

Northside People has provided mocked-up, spoof editions of the paper for BOC Productions, the company behind ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’, since 2011. The newspaper has appeared in almost every episode since the second series of the show, including every Christmas special and a live broadcast of ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ to celebrate 60 years of comedy at the BBC.

Dublin People’s group editor, Tony McCullagh, comes up with the funny headlines for the special editions, with some creative input and feedback from O’Carroll himself.

Conor Mahon, managing director of Dublin People, said the relationship with ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ has provided invaluable branding for the Northside People title.

“We are extremely fortunate to have this relationship with a show as popular as this,” he said. “In terms of product placement, it doesn’t get better or bigger than this.”

Dublin People publishes three print titles every week – Northside People (east), Northside People (west) and Southside People – in addition to a website www.dublinpeople.com and various social media platforms. It has been a leading player in Dublin local newspaper market since 1987. The newspapers are partly owned by Celtic Media Group, publishers of leading titles such as Westmeath Examiner, the Meath Chronicle and the Anglo Celt.