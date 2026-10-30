IAB Ireland and Retail Ireland Team Up to Help Retailers Boost Peak-Season Sales

IAB Ireland and Retail Ireland Team Up to Help Retailers Boost Peak-Season...

IAB Ireland and Retail Ireland have joined forces to host a free webinar aimed at helping retailers of all sizes maximise sales during the peak trading season by making better use of digital marketing, AI, social media and social commerce.

Taking place on Thursday, November 5, from 11am to 12pm, the webinar, Unlocking Peak Season: Practical Digital Strategies for Retailers, Big and Small, will feature experts from Zenith, part of Core, Meta and TikTok Shop, who will share practical strategies for improving product discovery, reaching new customers and converting digital engagement into sales.

The webinar comes as retailers prepare for the crucial Christmas trading period, with AI-powered search, creator partnerships and social commerce increasingly influencing how consumers discover, research and purchase products.

Ian Campbell, board director at Zenith, will examine how artificial intelligence is reshaping online search and product discovery in a presentation called Be Found in the Age of AI – From Rankings to Recommendations. He will explore how retailers can adapt their digital strategies as consumers increasingly turn to AI-driven recommendations rather than traditional search results.

Olivia Hugh-Jones, senior account manager, Global Business Group, UK & Ireland at Meta, will discuss how retailers can use creator partnerships to reach and engage customers, while Catherine Dillon, new business and seller growth executive at TikTok Shop, will examine how businesses can connect content and commerce to drive sales and growth.

The organisers say the session has been designed to provide accessible, actionable advice for retailers of all sizes, from smaller independent operators to larger retail businesses.

Attendees will also receive a Peak Digital Action Plan to help them put the insights into practice during the remainder of 2026 and into early 2027.

The webinar is free to attend, although advance registration is required.

Further information and registration are available on the IAB Ireland website.