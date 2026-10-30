Christmas FM Returns with An Post, Cadbury and Coca-Cola as Sponsors

An Post, Cadbury and Coca-Cola have renewed their sponsorship of Christmas FM for 2026 as the festive radio station prepares to return to the airwaves for its 19th year.

The station has also launched a €30,000 business sponsorship competition, offering three Irish companies the opportunity to win advertising and sponsorship packages worth €10,000 each.

Christmas FM will begin streaming online and on DAB+ on November 1, before returning to FM on November 28, subject to licence approval.

The annual sponsorship competition, now in its fourth year, is open to Irish businesses of all sizes. The three winners will each receive a sponsorship package across the Christmas FM family of stations and sister station Rewind Radio.

The competition has an increased overall prize fund of €30,000 this year and is designed to support Irish businesses while giving them access to Christmas FM’s seasonal audience.

Entries can be submitted through christmasfm.com/business, with the closing date set for Friday, November 6 at 1pm.

Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Christmas FM, welcomed the return of the station’s three principal commercial partners.

“We’re delighted to welcome An Post, Cadbury and Coca-Cola back as our premier FM sponsors for 2026, as Christmas FM prepares to celebrate 19 years on air. Reaching this milestone is a wonderful achievement and a testament to the incredible support we receive from our sponsors, listeners, partners and dedicated team each year,” he said.

“We’re thrilled to bring back our digital sponsorship competition for a fourth year, with our biggest prize yet. Three lucky Irish businesses will each win a sponsorship package valued at €10,000 with Christmas FM.”

The renewed partnerships will see the three brands continue their association with one of Ireland’s best-known seasonal radio services, combining festive brand activity with the station’s annual charitable fundraising campaign.

Amy Cavanagh, marketing communications manager at An Post, said the partnership reflected the postal service’s role in helping people connect during the Christmas period.

“We’re delighted to renew our partnership with Christmas FM, a station that brings the true spirit of the season to life across the country. Whether it’s a handwritten note, a carefully chosen gift, or a simple card, An Post is here to help people share love and joy with family and friends near and far,” she said.

Carla Reynolds, Cadbury seasonal chocolate brand manager, said the station had become an established part of the festive season for Irish consumers.

“Just like Christmas FM, Cadbury is woven into many Christmas rituals; from counting down to the big day with our advent calendars, to sharing Cadbury Heroes over a movie, to dropping some Cadbury Chocolate Coins into a loved one’s stocking,” she said.

“This partnership reminds us of the true spirit of Christmas – a time for generosity, connection and spreading joy.”

For Coca-Cola, the renewal marks the brand’s tenth year as a Christmas FM sponsor.

Paddy Carmody, frontline marketing manager at The Coca-Cola Company, said the partnership complemented Coca-Cola’s long-running Christmas marketing activity, including its Holidays Are Coming campaign.

“Just as Christmas FM has become a cherished tradition for listeners across Ireland, our shared mission is to bring people together and spark the joy of the festive countdown,” he said.

“We’re proud to be partnering with Christmas FM for the tenth year, sharing that unmistakable Coca-Cola Christmas spirit while supporting the incredible charities that make this time of year even more meaningful.”

Christmas FM will also continue its Magic of Christmas Appeal, which raises funds for Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and other children’s charities through Community Foundation Ireland.

Since first launching 19 years ago, the station has raised more than €4.3m for charities across Ireland.

The station will broadcast from its studios at Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley, which is again providing a base for its seasonal operations.

Further information is available at www.christmasfm.com.