One of Ireland’s best-known local stations, WLR FM, has selected IRS+ as its new radio network, starting in January 2027.

The Waterford station has won Ireland’s Local Radio Station of the Year a record five times between 2019 and 2024. In the latest JNLR/IPSOS report (2026-3), it recorded its highest-ever quarter-hour listenership, with 70,000 weekly and 50,000 daily listeners. Its average quarter-hour audience rose by 2,000 year-on-year to a record 14,000, and its market share climbed to 38.4%. Its website, meanwhile, attracts 1.3 million page views a month.

Announcing the move, Michael Byrne, CEO, WLR FM, said: “WLR FM is moving to IRS+. We’re excited about what this means for our listeners and advertisers, and we look forward to getting started in the new year.”

WLR FM is majority owned by dmg media Ireland which acquired a 75% stake in the broadcaster from the Irish Times Group in December 2025. Founding director of WLR Des Whelan still retains a 25% stake in the business.

Peter Smyth, CEO of IRS+, added: “Today’s news is another important milestone in four years of rapid growth where IRS+ radically transformed its operations into a market leading position that’s very attractive to station partners. Naturally, our station network ambition remains delivering the most engaging, entertaining content however audiences choose to consume audio.”

Smyth adds that it’s a “significant announcement for the Irish audio market” as IRS will become the only radio partner that combines “local audience insight through 16 local stations, award-winning, idea-first creativity and seamless cross platform audio activation under one roof.”

The IRS+ network is this country’s third biggest radio group with a share of 21.4% according to the latest JNLR /IPSOS report for Q3 of 2026. It also has 1.41m listeners every week, equivalent to 31% of all adults. WLR FM will now join Radio Nova, Highland Radio, Midwest Radio, Radio Kerry, Northern Sound, Clare FM, East Coast FM, KCLR, Ocean FM, Tipp FM, South East Radio, Sunshine, Midlands 103, Shannonside and KFM.

Following the addition of WLR FM, IRS+ will become a network of 16 local stations and a 21station digital audio platform via Vocalise – which was launched by IRS+ earlier this year – and already performing strongly with 6m listening hours per month at launch, Smyth says.

“We look forward to a very successful future together. For radio stations, working with us makes sense. Station partners gain access to national campaigns, more advertisers, new digital revenue and a stronger platform for local voices. For advertisers, we build audience connections, provide them with invaluable listener and market data, while amplifying their campaigns at a national scale. Meantime, listeners are drawn to IRS+ stations for their blend of engaging news, local information and entertainment,” Smyth concluded.

In total, IRS+ will become a network of 16 local stations and a 21station digital audio platform via Vocalise, launched by IRS+ earlier this year and already performing strongly with 6 million listening hours per month at launch.

Proving its credentials that local radio continues to grow its share of listening as the overall market evolves, IRS+ has recorded both national and Dublin market share highs with standout individual performances from KFM, South East Radio and Sunshine 106.8.

Meanwhile, behind the network sits an award-winning service model built on long-term partnership. It’s delivered via the IRS+ Creative Delivery team established in 2025. Brands and agencies work with one team across insight, creative, media and activation with dedicated support spanning from first brief to final results.