Irish Marketing Podcast Goes Behind the Scenes of Tesco’s Christmas Campaign

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped and this week we go behind the scenes of Tesco Ireland’s festive campaign, “Helping Christmas Feel Magic”, to explore how BBH Dublin set about creating what it hopes will become a Christmas cracker.

In Episode 62, host Daryl Moorhouse, is joined by Amy Crow, Business Leader and Partner at BBH Dublin, and Marcus Gemal, Executive Creative Director, who discuss the creative strategy, street-casting and attention to detail behind the campaign.

From finding a young star who genuinely believes in Christmas magic to bringing a fictional book about Irish elves to life, the pair reveal how authentic storytelling and everyday moments of kindness helped shape the campaign.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by the team at Adworld.ie and Tinpot Productions and is now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and other major podcast platforms.