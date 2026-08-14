Consumer Sentiment Improves But Still Lingers in Negative Territory According to Ipsos B&A

Consumer Sentiment Improves But Still Lingers in Negative Territory According to Ipsos...

It may be the good weather but consumer sentiment has picked up somewhat since the dark days of Spring, according to the latest Ipsos B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer.

This wave of the Ipsos B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer was conducted from the 24th June to 9th July 2026 and shows that overall consumer confidence has improved again, from -59 in June to -52 in July (those feeling downbeat versus those feeling more upbeat). This compares with the low point of -65 in April.

Of course this is still deeply in negative territory, but at least it is heading in the right direction. The holiday season and fine weather may also have affected the mood music.

64% believe that the country will be worse off in the year ahead while just one in eight expect the country’s economy to improve. That said, negativity has trended downwards for the third month in a row.

Dubliners continue to be most upbeat. As seen previously, confidence is lowest among females, and Blue-Collar workers. These groups have been consistently this most pessimistic over time.

Yet unemployment hovers at five per cent, based on June data.

Those households who claim to be “coping” with the cost-of-living now stands at 65%. As seen previous, there is a consistent proportion of the population who are struggling to manage with rising prices – around one in five.

41% expect their net income to decline in the next 12 months, although nearly one in four are upbeat.

In total, one in two (51%) of the population think they will spend less over the year ahead, with just one in seven (15%) planning to spend more.

This is reflected in saving intentions – 48% plan to save less, with just 22% planning to boost their savings over the next 12 months.

The proportion of householders who feel that their net asset wealth will increase over the next year is stable– Sentiment toward asset growth over the next 12 months remains at a net positive of 17 points (those who feel that their assets will rise versus those who feel that it will fall).

Survey results are based on a sample of 1,016 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class, and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing was conducted via Ipsos B&A’s Acumen Online Barometer.

READ AND DOWNLOAD the full Ipsos B&A Consumer Confidence report: https://www.ipsosbanda.ie/ipsos-ba-consumer-confidence-july-2026/

For more details and the full report or more information, please contact Paul Moran: Paul.Moran@ipsos.com