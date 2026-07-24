Paddy Power Turns Dublin Wheel Clamps Into Ads for Comedy Festival

Paddy Power has turned some of Dublin’s most unpopular street furniture into advertising space as part of a new campaign promoting the Paddy Power Comedy Festival this weekend in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens.

Created by BBH Dublin, the outdoor activation uses stencilled yellow wheel clamps to deliver humorous messages to motorists whose cars have been immobilised.

The clamps began appearing on cars across Dublin in the run-up to the festival, with footage from the activation shared across social media to generate conversation around the event.

Paddy Power said people who spotted the clamped cars during the activation were rewarded with free tickets to the comedy festival.

Marcos Gemal, executive creative director at BBH Dublin, said: “Paddy Power is always challenging people to have a laugh. So, we sought out a brand-new media space where you can be guaranteed 100% of people will definitely need one.”

Dean Finn, senior marketing manager at Paddy Power, said: “Wheel clamps have never been known for lifting spirits. Thankfully, the Paddy Power Comedy Festival is. If we can swap a grim surprise for a good laugh, we’ve done our job.”

The Paddy Power Comedy Festival is taking place in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens from July 23-26.

The line-up includes Dylan Moran, Fern Brady, Larry Dean, Simon Brodkin, Jason Byrne, Marjolein Robertson and Connor Burns.