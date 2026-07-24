GoLoud Lounge Returns to All Together Now Festival in Waterford

GoLoud, the Bauer Media-owned digital audio platform is returning as a sponsor of the All Together Now festival for the second year-in-a-row.

The three-day, four-night event will take place over the August bank holiday weekend in Curraghmore Estate in Waterford.

The venue will host 20 live performances over the three-day festival, featuring presenters and podcast personalities from Bauer Media Audio Ireland brands including Newstalk, Off The Ball and GoLoud.

Its programme will span entertainment, sport, culture, wellness, true crime and current affairs, with a combination of live conversations, podcast recordings, panel discussions and audience participation.

The line-up includes John Sweetman, presenter of the true crime podcast Lines of Enquiry, in conversation with Newstalk courts correspondent Frank Greaney.

Off The Ball presenters Enda Coll and Ben Symes will be joined by Brian Kerr and other guests for a World Cup panel looking back at the 2026 tournament.

Andrea Gilligan and Shane Coleman will also host The Strangers Quiz, an interactive show offering festivalgoers the opportunity to win prizes.

The GoLoud Lounge was introduced at All Together Now in 2025 to bring Bauer’s audio programming and talent into a live festival setting.

Bauer said the venue would also provide commercial partners with opportunities to reach festivalgoers through content-led brand activations combining live talent, established audio brands and audience participation.

Róisín Reilly, group marketing director at Bauer Media Audio Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to bring the GoLoud Lounge to All Together Now once again.

“Across Newstalk, Off The Ball and GoLoud, we have a specially curated line-up of 20 live performances across the weekend, from pop culture to sport, wellness to true crime, as well as some particularly entertaining shows designed to engage audiences of all ages.

“All Together Now provides the perfect opportunity for Bauer Media Audio Ireland to go from studio to stage, creating a live experience that puts our well-known faces and voices in front of the audiences we connect with every day.”