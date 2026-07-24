Marketing and AI Guru to Roll Out Free AI Course for Irish Marketers

Paul Dervan, one of the industry’s top marketers and AI gurus is rolling out a free online course to help marketers hone their AI skills.

The “AI Fluency for Ambitious Marketers” course is now open for registration and, according to Dervan, the course kicks off on September 21 and a new module will be added every two weeks. After that, he said, people can finish the course in their own time.

“Any talk of AI replacing marketers is nonsense. But marketing roles will change a lot, and for the better. And I love as many marketers to embrace it and become fluent,” says Dervan.

“Time is the biggest blocker, so I’m hoping this course will help jumpstart marketers and show what is possible. I’ll add a bunch of things to try, copy and keep. I’ll share lots of links and point folks towards experts that I think are worth keeping an eye on.”